Rep. Riccelli, No-Li Brewhouse team up to hand out 200 lunches to local families

SPOKANE, Wash. — State Representative Marcus Riccelli is teaming up with No-Li Brewhouse to pass out 200 lunches to local families on Tuesday.

Meals will be available for pickup at Logan Elementary starting at 11:30 a.m.

Spokane Public Schools officials said several community partners have reached out in the past few days wanting to provide assistance to families while schools are closed.

Beyond NoLi’s event, families will be able to pick up meals for the students throughout the duration of the closure. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, Monday-Friday at the following schools:

Arlington

Balboa

Finch

Garfield

Hutton

Lidgerwood

Lincoln Heights

Longfellow

Moran Prairie

Mullan Road

Ridgeview

Roosevelt

Shaw

Rogers

Shadle Park

Ferris

If you’re child is a student in a different district, there are other opportunities for meals. Find them here.

