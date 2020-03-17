Rep. Riccelli, No-Li Brewhouse team up to hand out 200 lunches to local families
SPOKANE, Wash. — State Representative Marcus Riccelli is teaming up with No-Li Brewhouse to pass out 200 lunches to local families on Tuesday.
Meals will be available for pickup at Logan Elementary starting at 11:30 a.m.
Spokane Public Schools officials said several community partners have reached out in the past few days wanting to provide assistance to families while schools are closed.
Beyond NoLi’s event, families will be able to pick up meals for the students throughout the duration of the closure. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, Monday-Friday at the following schools:
- Arlington
- Balboa
- Finch
- Garfield
- Hutton
- Lidgerwood
- Lincoln Heights
- Longfellow
- Moran Prairie
- Mullan Road
- Ridgeview
- Roosevelt
- Shaw
- Rogers
- Shadle Park
- Ferris
If you’re child is a student in a different district, there are other opportunities for meals. Find them here.
RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed
RELATED: Inslee orders all restaurants, bars to close statewide, bans gatherings over 50 people
RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare
READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.