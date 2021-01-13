Rep. Newhouse says he will vote to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. — Representative Dan Newhouse (R) joined other House Republicans on Wednesday, saying he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Newhouse is the second GOP representative from Washington state who has indicated they will do so. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler announced her decision to vote yes late Tuesday night.

Washington’s only other Republican representative, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, has not made her decision public despite multiple requests from 4 News Now.

Newhouse released the following statement:

My full statement on the House impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/X74Sgq1Nqu — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 13, 2021

“There’s no excuse for President Trump’s actions,” Newhouse said on the House floor, in reference to last Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

