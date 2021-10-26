Rep. Newhouse proposes natural immunity qualify as vaccine exemption in new legislation

by Erin Robinson

HOGP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Newhouse voted to impeach Trump earlier this year, and now at least three Republicans have said they will challenge him in next year's election for the 4th U.S. House District seat, representing central Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse believes natural immunity should qualify as an exemption to President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

Newhouse, who represents the state’s fourth district, has introduced the “Options Over Terminations Act.”

If passed, the legislation would provide an exemption to any federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for any federal employee or contractor who can prove they have antibodies.

Antibodies are proteins created by the immune system to help fight off infections. They are made once you have been infected by a virus or vaccinated against that infection.

“Federal employees who have opted not to receive the vaccine because they have natural immunity developed after recovering from the virus do not deserve to be fired,” Newhouse said. “President Biden’s overreaching mandate has severe ramifications for communities across the country, especially for communities like Central Washington who make up a large part of the federal workforce. Instead of forcing our federal workforce to choose between employment and vaccination, my bill provides them with an option — a permissible, science-based exception from President Biden’s recent Executive Order.”

In his proposed legislation, Newhouse says employing agencies will reimburse federal employees for the cost of COVID-19 antibody tests.

Read the “Options Over Terminations Act” below:

