Rep. McMorris Rodgers writes Gov. Inslee, urging improvements to vaccine distribution in rural Washington

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers says Governor Inslee needs to improve the state’s vaccine rollout in rural areas.

The congresswoman wrote a letter to Inslee urging him to improve distribution in low-income and rural areas, noting that vaccines are being reallocated from smaller communities to urban ones.

“Rural areas are at a disadvantage when it comes to health care access and infrastructure. We have a shared commitment of working to help set these communities up for success,” McMorris Rodgers wrote in a letter to Inslee. “I urge your administration to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to vaccine distribution, and to continue to provide certain priority population tiering flexibilities, so that health care providers can expeditiously administer the vaccine and avoid wastage.”

You can read McMorris Rodger’s full letter here.

