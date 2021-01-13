Rep. McMorris Rodgers votes ‘no’ to impeaching President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. – Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, though the House did impeach him for his role in the deadly Capitol riot.

McMorris Rodgers was the only Washington representative to vote “nay” on Wednesday. Two other GOP representatives from Washington, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, both crossed party lines and voted in favor of impeaching the president.

Both Herrera Beutler and Newhouse released statements ahead of their votes, expaining their decisions.

Despite multiple requests, McMorris Rodgers did not provide information ahead of her vote.

She released the following statement Wednesday:

“I analyzed the Article of Impeachment through the lens that has guided my decision-making throughout my time in Congress: the oath I took to support and defend the Constitution. The Article presented before the House centers around whether President Trump’s words directly incited the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week. Based on my assessment of Constitutionally-protected speech, I do not believe his words constitute an incitement of violence as laid out in Supreme Court precedent. Further, impeachment is not something for us to take lightly, and the fact that Speaker Pelosi is rushing this process and has chosen not to hold hearings or extend debate on the questions at hand makes me question her motives as nothing more than politics. The President has mere days left on his term, he has conceded, and the inauguration is next week. Let’s let the peaceful transfer of power take place. “Make no mistake: what happened last week at the U.S. Capitol was unlawful and unacceptable. President Trump showed a complete lack of leadership in the face of an attack on the U.S. government. We must do better. Right now, I am also concerned that we have a crisis of contempt in America and it’s leading to the destruction and violence we saw last week and throughout the last year. One of my office’s values is to ‘responsibly own it.’ To take accountability and aim to do better. This great experiment in self-governance is dependent on individual responsibility. For too long, people on the left have chosen to try and silence anyone who disagrees with them and have refused to acknowledge President Trump as duly elected. At the same time, people on the right have excused and defended President Trump, including me, because he stood for free markets and economic growth, led the most pro-life administration in history, defended religious freedom, stood for Israel, and supported the rule of law. For Trump supporters like me, it meant turning a blind eye to arrogant, prideful, and bullying behavior. We all need to take some responsibility, tone down the rhetoric, stop silencing anyone and everyone who might disagree with us, and do better.”

