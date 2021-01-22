Rep. McMorris Rodgers urges Biden Admin. to approve disaster relief for Malden and Pine City

WASHINGTON D.C. — Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers has sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to approve disaster relief for the towns of Malden and Pine City.

Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray did the same Friday morning.

In September, both towns were devastated by a wildfire that destroyed most of their buildings and homes. More than 626,982 acres of land were burned across the state in a five-day span that month.

In her letter, McMorris Rodgers asked Biden to approve Governor Jay Inslee’s requests for a Major Disaster Declaration; those requests were made on September 16 and October 8.

“I implore you to approve this request as soon as possible to help get relief to these Americans who badly need it. Your approval of this disaster declaration would go a long way towards helping impacted families as they continue to rebuild their lives,” McMorris said.

