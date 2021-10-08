Rep. McMorris Rodgers tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

by Erin Robinson

J. Scott Applewhite House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., right, the ranking member, as they continue work on the "Build Back Better" package, cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, but says her symptoms are mild.

The Eastern Washington representative is vaccinated and quarantining at home.

“Yesterday, despite being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild and I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines. My offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville and Washington, D.C. remain open and are continuing to work for the people of Eastern Washington,” McMorris Rodgers said. “As I have said for months, I encourage everyone in Eastern Washington to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven’t already.”

