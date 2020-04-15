Rep. McMorris Rodgers sides with decision to investigate World Health Organization

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers responded to President Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization on Tuesday over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, McMorris Rodgers said, “We need a thorough review of how [the World Health Organization] spread misinformation from China and how it shaped the global response to COVID-19.”

President Trump made the right call to demand accountability, McMorris Rodgers added.

We need a thorough review of how @WHO spread misinformation from China and how it shaped the global response to COVID-19. For strong American global leadership, @POTUS is right to demand accountability & transparency here. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) April 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Trump said a review will cover the WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus.”

