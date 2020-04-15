Rep. McMorris Rodgers sides with decision to investigate World Health Organization
Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers responded to President Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization on Tuesday over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a tweet, McMorris Rodgers said, “We need a thorough review of how [the World Health Organization] spread misinformation from China and how it shaped the global response to COVID-19.”
President Trump made the right call to demand accountability, McMorris Rodgers added.
On Tuesday, Trump said a review will cover the WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus.”
RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.