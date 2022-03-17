Rep. McMorris Rodgers has the Zags winning her bracket

by Elise Jawed

Credit: Cathy McMorris Rodgers

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gonzaga’s first game of the NCAA tournament is Thursday, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is ready for the Zags to bring home the championship.

The congresswoman tweeted, “Finished my bracket just in time for the Zags to start their championship run tonight. It’s time to bring the NCAA title home to Spokane! #GoZags”

Finished my bracket just in time for the Zags to start their championship run tonight. It’s time to bring the NCAA title home to Spokane! #GoZags pic.twitter.com/vgwYdnJHXQ — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) March 17, 2022

The Gonzaga Bulldogs play in Portland at 1:15 p.m. Our sports team reporters, Kieth Osso and Alex Crescenti, are in Portland following the team.

