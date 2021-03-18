Rep. McMorris Rodgers encourages constituents to get vaccinated

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Nia Wong

SPOKANE, Wash. — Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers told 4 News Now she believes vaccines are crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

In an interview with 4 News Now’s Nia Wong, the congresswoman said she was recently vaccinated herself and said vaccines are safe.

McMorris Rodgers said she trusts them and believes they will help get life back on track in America, especially when it comes to education and work.

“I think it’s important that we build on this momentum so that we can open up the workplace, open up our schools, get kids back into schools and people can get back to work,” McMorris Rodgers said.

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee expanded eligibility across the state, adding that all Washingtonians will be eligible come May 1, as directed by the federal government. McMorris Rodgers encouraged anyone who wants a vaccine to get one.

RELATED: Washington to further expand vaccine eligibility March 31

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.