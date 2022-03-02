Rep. McMorris Rodgers draws criticism for picture of other reps heckling at State of the Union

by Melissa Luck

Evelyn Hockstein Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ smiling face has drawn criticism online, due to proximity to two representatives who were heckling President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union.

The picture, taken by Getty Images, shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene standing up and yelling at the podium during the speech.

Rep. Boebert had another outburst during the speech, during a point where President Biden was talking about soldiers and veterans who got cancer from their proximity to burn pits. He mentioned his late son Beau Biden and his death from brain cancer.

The picture quickly made its rounds on Twitter and other social media sites, with people incorrectly speculating that the image was at that point of the speech. Rep. McMorris Rodgers can be seen smiling in front of the two women.

GOP: Dem are so uncivil. Why can't they treat us with respect? Also GOP: "Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert heckled President Biden during his State of the Union speech as he was describing the death of his son Beau Biden, an Iraq War veteran."https://t.co/TmElF7VFUp — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 2, 2022

But the caption of the picture provided by Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images, says the outburst in the photo was the women yelling “Build the Wall” at a different time in the speech than the part about the dead soldiers.

A video clip of that part of the speech shows Boebert and Greene chanting “build the wall.”

Greene is not accused of yelling anything during the Beau Biden part of the speech.

