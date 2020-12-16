Rep. McMorris Rodgers congratulates Biden on Electoral College win, says she plans to hold administration ‘accountable’

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers responded to the Electoral College vote affirming President-Elect Joe Biden’s win on Tuesday, congratulating him and adding she plans to hold the Biden administration accountable.

“While we disagree, particularly on issues like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, my goal is to find common ground when possible to get results for people in Eastern Washington,” McMorris Rodgers’ statement reads in part. “I will also be committed to holding the Biden administration accountable to protect life and free speech, fight for freedom, and to ensure we renew, rebuild, and restore the American Dream.”

The congresswoman also thanked President Trump for what she says were four years of strong leadership, saying, “Even this week, we are seeing the results of his vision with the approval and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine far more quickly than experts said was possible.”

Rep. McMorris Rodgers was one of several local congressional members who signed a brief joining Texas in asking the Supreme Court to invalidate results in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

READ: Supreme Court rejects Texas’ and Trump’s bid to overturn election

You can read her full response below:

