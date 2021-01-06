Rep. McMorris Rodgers backpedals, says she will uphold Electoral College votes amid Capitol violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers backpedaled on her previous decision to contest the Electoral College results, saying now that “we must have a peaceful transition of power.”

McMorris Rodgers issued the following statement as a mob of extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

“What happened today and continues to unfold in the nation’s capital is disgraceful and un-American. Thugs assaulted Capitol Police Officers, breached and defaced our Capitol Building, put people’s lives in danger, and disregarded the values we hold dear as Americans. To anyone involved, shame on you. We must have a peaceful transfer of power. The only reason for my objection was to give voice to the concern that governors and courts unilaterally changed election procedures without the will of the people and outside of the legislative process. I have been consistent in my belief that Americans should utilize the Constitutional tools and legal processes available to seek answers to their questions about the 2020 election. What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable. I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.”

The Congresswoman also urged them to protest peacefully earlier Wednesday.

