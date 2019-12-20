Rep. Matt Shea removed from caucus, report sent to FBI and U.S. Attorney

Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea has been suspended from the House Republican caucus and removed from his position on the House Environment Committee in the wake of a report detailing serious allegations against him.

The independent report says Rep. Shea engaged in domestic terrorism and repeated calls to arms against the United States government. It calls him a growing threat of political violence.

The report was released Thursday. A short time later, House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox sent out a tweet, saying Shea should resign.

In a statement posted online, Rep. Wilcox said Shea was removed from the leadership positions and will also be removed from his House committees.

“Rep. Shea was given an opportunity to communicate with investigators and chose not to. Allegations this serious, many supported by his own communications and associates, justify this immediate action,” Rep. Wilcox said.

Rep. Wilcox went on to say that leadership has referred the full report to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

“If any action is pursued, like all Americans, Rep. Shea deserves a fair process and the opportunity to address the allegations made against him directly,” Wilcox said.

