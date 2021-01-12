Rep. Jayapal blames COVID-19 diagnosis on lawmakers who didn’t wear masks in U.S. Capitol during insurrection

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Mandel Ngan Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A Washington state representative says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she received the positive test result after being locked in a secure room in the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s attack, and blames her Republican colleagues who refused to wear a mask.

The representative broke the news in a Twitter post Monday night, calling the Republican representatives “cruel” for their choice, and also claimed they “recklessly mocked” those who offered them a mask to wear.

Jayapal said she will now ask that any member who refuses to wear a mask to be held accountable, which includes a fine, and to be removed from the House floor by the Sergeant at Arms.

The representative is recovering in isolation.

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Governor Jay Inslee wished the representative “good health” in a tweet Monday night. Inslee called Jayapal “one of Washington state’s most dedicated public servants.”

Wishing good health and a very speedy recovery to one of Washington state’s most dedicated public servants. https://t.co/oaeni6sUUD — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 12, 2021

