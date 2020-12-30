Rep. Denny Heck: COVID relief bill ‘insufficient’ in terms of rent assistance

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — Of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed through congress, $25 billion will go towards rental assistance. In Spokane, the burden was already high before the pandemic began.

According to the Spokane Workforce Council, 25% of renters were paying 50% of their income towards rent each month before the pandemic even began. Now that the latest COVID relief package passed, there is help on the way, but there is still much uncertainty about the future.

“People are hurting right now,” said Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

When the first COVID relief package was released, Matt Mettke and the Spokane Workforce Council were able to allocate $2 million across 800 households. They helped pay for rent and utilities. Many people who needed help were from the service industry which is still struggling under COVID restrictions.

“They were the workers who really least able to weather the financial hardship of having reduced income from unemployment insurance or no income at all and many quickly fell behind on rent and utilities,” said Mettke.

As part of the relief package, there is also an extension on the eviction moratorium. However, one of the key contributors to the rental assistance portion of the bill, retiring Washington Congressman Denny Heck, says this is still not enough.

“What we’ve done is a great big important step forward, but it’s insufficient to get enough money or resource into the hands of those who have been especially harmed,” said Heck.

Many of the people in Spokane that need assistance are the same as those across the nation.

“So we’re working with folks we’ll what’s the next step they need to do, stabilize their housing situation their living situation and then get the training they need get the credentials they need to be successful in a job in the future,” said Mettke.

While Congressman Heck will not be part of future COVID relief talks on the national level, he says he would like to see more targeted assistance in a bill, including restaurant assistance.

