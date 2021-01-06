Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will object to certification of presidential election

SPOKANE, Wash — Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will join the growing list of Republicans who will vote against the certification of the Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election.

It’s typically not a process Americans follow, but with President Trump calling the election results into question, this procedural step is drawing controversy this year.

Congress will meet in joint session Wednesday to count the electoral votes.

Electors officially cast their votes last month. Biden beat President Trump by a count of 306-232.

Tuesday, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said she supports the objections to counting all the votes.

“Our founders set up a system to give representation to ‘We, The People’ and ensure our voices are heard,” Rep. McMorris Rodgers said. “With historic turnout, razor-thin margins, and dramatic changes to voting processes in the midst of a global pandemic, people understandably have many questions about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Unfortunately, many in the media and on the Left have sought to silence these questions and millions of people are still questioning their trust and confidence in our election process.”

She continued, “This week’s vote is not about overturning an election. It is about examining allegations of potential fraud, certifying that states are protecting election integrity, and ensuring people’s voices are heard. It is imperative that Republicans and Democrats work together to build trust and confidence in our elections so we can uphold the Constitution and preserve our Republic. That’s why this week, I will support the objections to Electoral College vote counts in states where there have been allegations of voter fraud and questions raised about the legality of changes to state election law. I will continue to fight for answers for the people I represent and make sure their voices are heard.”

The congresswoman previously congratulated Joe Biden on his victory.

In a tweet Monday, Rep. McMorris Rodgers did refer to Biden as the “president-elect.”

While the list of those objecting to the certification is growing, it’s unlikely to pass in a Democrat-controlled House and a Senate with a slim majority.

