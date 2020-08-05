Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers takes early lead in Washington’s primary election

Results are trickling in for Washington’s primary election, showing Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers taking an early lead with just over 50 percent of the vote.

McMorris Rodgers has received 56,572 of the 112,653 initial votes counted. Trailing behind for Washington’s 5th Congressional District seat is Dave Wilson, with 24.4 percent.

McMorris Rodgers has held the seat for 16 years.

