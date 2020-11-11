Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers supports Trump’s recounts, lawsuits

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Whitworth University Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, musician Johnny McGuire and members of the Whitworth community gathered to honor veterans at a ceremony on campus.

President Trump is refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, whose lead continues to grow in swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

This afternoon, 4 News Now reached out to congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers what she thinks of the president’s claims of voter fraud, and whether he should concede the race at this point.

“There’s been enough stories—whether its in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, or Arizona—where there’s stories that are concerning enough to me that I support the President’s effort to make sure every legal vote is counted, but also where there are disputes that he can pursue that,” said McMorris Rodgers. “He can pursue it legally and that’s what we’re working through right now.”

We then asked that once all of Trump’s options were exhausted, whether he should congratulate Biden on his victory.

“These states—I was looking at the list today—there’s different dates as to when the states have to certify those elections, so we’ll just keep working through the process,” said McMorris Rodgers.

