Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers slams Biden’s vaccine requirement

SPOKANE, Wash.– Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers spoke out on President Joe Biden’s new vaccine requirements hours after they were announced Thursday.

She tweeted out a statement saying the president was using fear, control and mandates to undermine people’s confidence in safe and effective vaccines. She said, “the pandemic will never end if American people aren’t trusted or given the information they need to assess risks and make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

McMorris Rodgers goes on to suggest that maybe that’s what the Biden-Harris Administration wants so they can “hold on to their pandemic powers forever.”

She ends her statement by saying the vaccine mandate announced by Biden Thursday was “unacceptable and not the American way.”

Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements that will force companies with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

The move is expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans.

Spokane County continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant grips the nation. On Sept. 9, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 440 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 60,049 since the pandemic began. County health leaders said there were currently 221 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

