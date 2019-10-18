REO Speedwagon cancels Spokane show, promises to re-schedule

Just two days after announcing a Spokane concert, REO Speedwagon has canceled.

The rockband said they will no longer be able to play their show on January 20 at Northern Quest due to a scheduling conflict.

“They remain committed to playing in Spokane and are working diligently to find a future date at Northern Quest,” a release from the Resort and Casino said.

People who purchased pre-sale tickets will get a full refund. Anyone with questions regarding ticket refunds is asked to call the box office at 509-481-2800 or 877-871-6772.

RELATED: REO Speedwagon to play at Northern Quest in January

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.