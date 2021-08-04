REO Speedwagon cancels Festival at Sandpoint concert due to COVID, Village People to fill in

SANDPOINT, Idaho — REO Speedwagon has canceled their upcoming performance at the Festival at Sandpoint, but a replacement has already been named.

The Village People will fill in while members of the REO Speedwagon tour crew recover from COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family still tested positive recently. Fortunately, everyone was vaccinated, and all are feeling fine despite the positive tests,” the band said in a statement. “Once those affected observe the recommended quarantine and test negative, REO will be back on the road again – 100% healthy and 100% ready to rock! Stay safe and get vaccinated everyone!”

The Village People, popular for their song “Y.M.C.A.,” will now take the stage on Saturday.

People who purchased tickets to see REO Speedwagon can use them to see the Village People or any other concert during the Festival at Sandpoint. That includes Gladys Knight, Young the Giant, the Family Matinee and the Grand Finale.

Tickets are still available for the Village People concert and can be purchased here.

Those who do not wish to see them can get a full refund, which will be issued on August 11.

For more information, visit www.festivalatsandpoint.com.

