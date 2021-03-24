Renters still evicted during moratorium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Inslee just extended the eviction moratorium through the end of June, but some people are still being forced out of their apartments.

“The stress is killing me. It’s not good for my relationship either,” said Mike Arthur. He’s facing eviction next month.

He’s called the same apartment in Hillyard home for the past 22 years but started receiving eviction notices in the mail when the complex was sold. While the moratorium is in place to keep people housed if they can’t pay rent right now, new landlords can do what they want when they take over. The old owners say they sold the building because they couldn’t make ends meet without rental income anymore and had too many repairs to make on the building. It’s an issue Steve Corker, president of the Landlord Association of the Inland Northwest, says is on the rise.

“There’s been a terrible escalation on property values, and utility rates. Lumber has gone up, so the cost of maintaining rental properties is skyrocketing,” Corker said.

He says small landlords can’t keep up with the market, forcing them to sell.

“We just are not sensitive enough to the unintended consequences of Covid,” Corker said. “This is their income, and when those rents aren’t being paid, we’re creating another level of poverty involving smaller landlords.”

Arthur is actively looking for a new place to live but can’t find an apartment that fits his budget.

“It’s getting hard. Most places are three times what the rent is,” Arthur said. “If I was able to work, I don’t make that much. Plus, my social security won’t be that much.”

Rent has risen in the past year. According to Zumper.com, rent in Spokane has increased 25% since last year. The average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment is now $995.

“They think they can rent my apartment for more money,” Arthur said.

Corker says when new landlords take over, they can charge more because people moving in from California and Seattle are willing to pay more.

“If they tear them down and build a new home, the rents are going to double or triple,” Corker said.

Arthur has to move out by April 14 and says he will live out of his van if he can’t find an apartment he can afford by then.

