Rental assistance program helps local people facing eviction

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — In just a few days, a federal moratorium will end, leaving many who are behind on rent vulnerable to eviction.

Thirty of 50 residents at one Spokane Valley apartment building are behind on rent and many of them qualify for a program they are not even aware about.

Anyone living in Spokane County – not in the city of Spokane – qualifies for the county’s SNAP Rental Assistance Program. That includes families in lower income brackets that can prove hardship and are experiencing housing instability.

For everyone living in Spokane County and not Spokane, the SNAP ERA program still has 9 million dollars of the original 23, to help those who qualify with rent money and money for utilities. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/IUjY913Eqv — Rania Kaur KXLY (@RaniaKaur) July 30, 2021

Sherri Gangitano of the Spokane Valley Community Advocates is helping people apply for the program by phone or in person.

“SNAP does not have the bodies to come out and do resource collecting out here,” she said. “And so, SVCA has stepped up with their approval to do both phone and in person applications for the county rental assistance program.”

“For those who didn’t know how to do it or didn’t know who to contact or those kind of things, that’s why I do what I do, is get those resources from Spokane to the county, to this greater Valley area,” she said.

Those who get approved can get up to a year’s worth of rent. They can also receive money for utilities, as well.

Since this is a federal program, Gangitano said it takes awhile for applicants to get approval, which is why it is better to apply sooner rather than later.

“Unfortunately because of the process it can take anywhere from 45 to 60 business days to just get the postcard in the mail saying you’re approved and then another couple weeks before the landlord gets the check,” she said.

For those needing help they can contact Spokane Valley Community Advocates at (509) 312-7869 or email sv.communityadvocates@gmail.com.

People can find eligibility guidelines here.

EXPLAINER: Washington tenants get modified eviction reprieve

READ: With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.