Renowned track & field events lined up for The Podium next week

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Podium is getting recognized as one of the better track and field venues in the Northwest, as big competitions are lined up for next week.

Right now, the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Track and Field Championship is underway. 15 teams from ten different universities in the Big West and West Coast Conference are competing at The Podium right now. The event was previously held at the University of Washington’s Dempsey Indoor Facility for the past 18 years, but has since relocated to Spokane. The event ends Saturday night.

Right after, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships begin. The GNAC and Spokane Sports are partnering to bring the conference’s indoor track & field events to Spokane through 2024. The upcoming event goes from Sunday until Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the Learn by Doing Clinic kicks off at The Podium. The four-hour clinic gives high school athletes and coaches the chance to learn from some of the country’s best track and field stars. USATF Olympians will share some motivational words with students, and coaches and athletes from Team USA will lead specific workout sessions.

And on Feb. 26, the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships take place. 450 of our country’s best track & field athletes will compete at the event. Distinguished sprinters, distance runners, throwers, pole vaulters, and other competitors will face off next weekend.

