Renowned author recognizes University HS teacher’s creativity during pandemic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A renowned author gave a virtual shout-out to a University High School teacher for her ingenuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UHS teacher Victoria Caswell said her students didn’t have time to check out Ender’s Game before school was shut down, but she was hoping they’d read it this spring. Caswell tweeted at the book’s author, Orson Scott Card, to see if he’d mind if she read the e-copy of the book to students in recorded videos. To Caswell’s surprise, the novelist responded.

Caswell said now she’s coordinating with Scott Card’s wife to have the author join her class on Zoom for a question and answer session.

“Given what’s going on, I think we actually have more opportunities than we would otherwise,” Caswell said. “I think if we weren’t in quarantine, it would be harder to get that sort of access.”

Scott Card is best known for his science fiction novels Ender’s Game and Ender’s Shadow.

