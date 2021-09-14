Renovations at Riverfront Park for Vietnam Veterans Memorial set to be finished ahead of Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash.– A memorial for Vietnam Veterans at Riverfront Park is about to get cleaned, polished and repaired.

In addition to general cleanup, other amenities will be added to the memorial. That includes decorative handrail, benches, flag poles, an expanded plaza, wayfinding, and new plantings to enhance the greenscape.

“These renovations are a small way we can honor and thank our veterans for their sacrifices in service for our country,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “Hearing from veterans about their renovation priorities was key, and then we focused on bringing those priorities to life with great help from donors who gave generously to this restoration.”

The restoration design was completed in the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and the Inland Northwest Vietnam Veterans Memorial Revitalization Committee.

The memorial originally opened in 1985. The restoration project started in 2019 and s set to be finished before Veterans Day this year.

A ribbon-cutting celebration will be planned for Thursday, November 11. The project was put on hold for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

