Renovated Shadle library to open November 3

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The newly renovated Shadle Park Library will officially open on November 3.

It has been closed and under construction since 2019.

The renovation doubles the size of the library. There is much more free meeting space, a children’s playspace, a demonstration kitchen, a discover garden, a drive-thru book drop and a quiet reading room.

“Thanks to the support of Spokane voters and partners across the city, we have delivered on creating an innovative space that will impact our community for generations,” said Andrew Chanse, Executive Director at the Spokane Public Library.

As the Shadle Park location reopens, the library’s NorthTown Mall and Indian Trail locations will close. The NorthTown location will close permanently, while the Indian Trail location will close for renovations through late summer 2022.

