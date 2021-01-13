Rena M. Cawyer

Rena M. Cawyer, 63, of Pinehurst, ID, passed away on December 15, 2020. Rena was born on May 13, 1957. She was born and raised in Olympia, WA, where she graduated high school and went on to graduate from Evergreen State College. Rena was a long-time employee for the State of Washington where she eventually retired and moved to Idaho.

Rena is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret Vizzard, and her husband, Jimmy Cawyer.

She is survived by her two sisters, Susan Shultz and Patsy Nedrow of Lacey, WA.

Rena was as loving and compassionate soul with a strong belief in “everything happens for a reason”. May she rest in peace and be held in God’s most perfect care.

Rena’s family wishes to extend a special thanks to Shoshone Funeral Services of Kellogg for their help and compassion.

In keeping with Rena’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

