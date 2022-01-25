Remains of missing Vietnam Navy Pilot, Gonzaga grad being brought home to his family

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The remains of a Navy pilot and Gonzaga graduate who went missing during the Vietnam war will soon be brought home to his family.

U.S. Naval Reserve Commander Paul Charvet was just 26 when his mission was shot down.

He was part of a three-plane flight supporting a naval gunfire mission on March 21, 1967 before he went missing. The mission was shot down northeast of Hon Me Island near Thanh Hoa Province. Charvet’s plane was the only U.S. aircraft lost in that area that day.

He was considered missing in action until December 2, 1977 when his status changed to “presumed killed in action.”

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam turned over presumed human remains and material evidence to the U.S. in September 2020. They were sent to a laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor and the final identification of Charvet’s remains came in May 2021.

Charvet’s name is now recorded on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Gonzaga University has also honored Charvet. Members of his alumni class designated a tree at the northwest corner of the Crosby Center in his honor. It is called “The Freedom Tree.”

The university is now placing a wreath and plaque in his honor next to the Freedom Tree.

On Wednesday morning, Charvet’s remains will be brought home to his family at the Anchorage airport.

