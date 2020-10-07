Remains of missing Newport teen found in Pend Oreille County, homicide investigation underway

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Creative Commons

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s deputies have identified human remains as missing 19-year-old Jason M. Fox.

Fox was found in Pend Oreille County on October 4.

Fox was initially reported missing from Newport, Washington on September 16. Newport City Police, with the help of the Pend Oreille Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Montana Sheriff’s office, lead the search.

According to police, the investigation is now considered a homicide case based on evidence gathered.

This is an active case and no other details have been released.

