Release the Kraken: Introducing Seattle’s new NHL team

SEATTLE, Wash. — Release the Kraken!

Seattle’s new NHL team announced its new name and logo on Thursday.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

The team’s name comes from Seattle’s maritime heritage. According to the team’s website, the Kraken represents the fiercest beast in the world and is too large and indomitable to be contained by man.

The Kraken’s logo includes a single tentacle, symbolizing the deep, dark waters of Puget Sound, as well as an eye of the beast.

Seattle has long awaited the debut of the team and will finally get to see them play in October 2021. The Kraken will make their home inside new the Climate Pledge Arena, the world’s first sustainable arena.

To learn more about the team and order your gear, visit seattlekrakenhockey.com.

