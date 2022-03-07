Registration for Hoopfest now open

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s finally here! Registration for the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world is now open.

Hoopfest returns for its 32nd year after missing the last two due to COVID-19. This year’s Hoopfest runs from June 25-26.

“We are very excited to have Hoopfest back on the streets of Spokane on the last weekend of June again,” said Hoopfest’s Executive Director Riley Stockton. “Hoopfest is and will always be such an integral part of this city’s fabric and we are thrilled to have it back. Our team has been working so hard and have received incredible support from the city of Spokane and our sponsors.”

You can register your squad for the event online here. You can also learn about Hoopfest volunteer opportunities here.

