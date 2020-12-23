Register your small business for free PPE gear from Spokane County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is delivering free PPE gear for small businesses and nonprofits December 22 and 29.

The equipment is for any businesses or organizations with less than 250 employees.

Distribution already finished Tuesday, but another round of PPE will be handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds on December 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Groups are urged to register for PPE online, which is good for one day of allocation of gear.

PPE Distribution in full swing! It’s a glorious morning here at the fairgrounds. Register here: https://t.co/g5LSr2k8iI pic.twitter.com/CKAwsUHN3K — Cindy Wendle (@CindyWendle) December 22, 2020

