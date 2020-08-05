Register for Spokane Public Schools’ upcoming family webinar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has been hosting weekly webinars with parents as the district navigates the upcoming school year.
Earlier this week, the district announced it would begin the 2020-2021 school year with full-time distance learning upon the recommendation of Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.
Students will engage with teachers in real-time remote learning, will have identified start and dismissal times, and be offered a blend of live instruction allowing for group work, as well as indepenent activities.
This week’s webinar will allow parents the opportunity to ask questions about real-time distance learning and the district’s plans for the fall.
Those interested in participating can click here to register. The district will continue the weekly webinars on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. through August.
