Regional Health District: There’s a shortage of labs that can handle COVID-19 tests

SPOKANE, Wash.- A pandemic is hitting the U.S. and the highest number of deaths in the country is right here in Washington.

So, why are there not enough being tested?

Well, getting tested is no problem, but there aren’t enough labs to send the tests to.

“It requires the test and the actual swabs be sent off to labs, and in the state we have two,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, the chief health officer with the Spokane Regional Health District. “We have the public lab at shoreline and the University of Washington.

The test itself is actually rather simple.

“Imagine if you will that I take a cue tip and place it in your left nostril and tickle the back of your pharynx with it,” Lutz said.

The other test they use is similar to getting tested for strep– a quick swab to the back of your throat.

So, how do you know if you should be tested?

Well, the symptoms for coronavirus are persistent fever above 100.4 degrees, coughing, and shortness of breath.

But, it’s even more important if you have underlying health issues.

“Then that really warrants being tested and if you find for whatever reason you’re still getting push back from your provider, find an advocate,” Lutz said.

The state department says about 6,000 cases have come back negative so far.

