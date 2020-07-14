Regina Margaret Horning

Regina Margaret Horning, 88

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Regina Margaret Horning, 88, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away July 9, 2020 at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born November 25, 1931 in Yucca, North Dakota; Regina was the daughter of Alexander and Margareta (Ferderer) Fix.

Regina attended and graduated from the Mandan High School of Mandan, North Dakota in 1949.

Regina was united in marriage to Leo Fred Horning on February 19, 1950 in Zap, North Dakota. They moved to the Silver Valley in 1954 from North Dakota.

Regina was a homemaker and mom. She loved and enjoyed her family, playing cards, crossword puzzles, camping, reading and on T.V.- watching game shows and westerns. Regina also loved visiting with people and her friends.

Regina was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church of Osburn and was an active participant in the Silver Valley Seniors.

Regina is survived by five sons Duane (Jan) Horning of Boise, Idaho, Dean (Ida) Horning of Overgaard, Arizona, Clyde (Bonnie Adermann) Horning of Wallace, Idaho, Jerome Horning of Silverton, Idaho and Scott (Michelle) Horning of Osburn; two daughters Bonnie (Jim) Meland of Spokane, Washington and Joanne Williams of Silverton, Idaho; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Regina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo in October of 1995, three brothers and four sisters.

Private Family Services will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church of Osburn with Pastor Jeff Arthurs officiating; interment to follow at the Shoshone Memorial Gardens of Pinehurst, Idaho. A CELEBRATION OF REGINA’S LIFE FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JULY 17TH AT 3:00 P.M. AT THE GENE DAY PARK OF OSBURN (middle kitchen), food and drink will be provided; please bring your own chairs for comfort; everyone is welcome.

To Regina- her riches in life were her family and friends. And to her family- Regina was so very loved and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 805 Osburn, Idaho 83849. You may share your memories of Regina and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com