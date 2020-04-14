Regal Fabrics overwhelmed with community support making face masks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane business Regal Fabrics wanted to help with the face mask shortage. Now, they can hardly keep up with all of the community support.
Regal Fabrics and Gifts provides the materials—they just need help sewing the masks.
So far, thanks to sewing enthusiasts around town, they have collected 6,837 masks; and they are shooting for 8,000 by May 4, the tentative end date for Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
