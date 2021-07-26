Refueling military families: Airway Heights bistro giving back to military moms through childcare program

by Destiny Richards

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Refueler is a restaurant that serves delicious coffee and sandwiches to the community in Airway Heights.

At the same time, they’re working to give back to those serving in the military and their families.

The restaurant says it wants to honor and support Fairchild Air Force Base and all those who sacrifice their lives for us. One of those ways is through a new program called Caring For Military Mommas.

Volunteers can watch military kids for moms each week while those moms take the time to sit and have some time alone or with friends.

General manager of The Refueler, Sabrina Peterson, says so many people don’t realize the sacrifices that military spouses and their family make. Often, moms become a single parent while their husbands are deployed.

This program was created to support those moms by giving them two hours once a week where they can take a breather and rest, knowing their children are being cared for.

For safety and peace of mind, all of volunteers watching children are required to have a background check prior to volunteering.

Children would be watched each Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To sign up to be a volunteer, see this link.

