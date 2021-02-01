Reflect on Black History Month with this list of videos, events and books

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — February is Black History Month, and Spokane Public Library has put together a list of videos, events and books to reflect on the history of Black people in America.

Videos include “The Many Ways of Wakanda: Viewpoint Diversity and Its Implications for Civics Education,” presented by Dr. Justin Martin of Whitworth University, performances from Spokane’s Neema African Youth Choir, and poetry from local artist Stephen Pitters.

We partnered with community members to provide videos, events, and book lists to inspire the community to reflect on and learn from the history of Black people in America. Stay tuned as we continue to add more videos and events to this list. https://t.co/RFU8mjn1pq — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) February 1, 2021

There are also virtual events you can register for, including a meet-the-artist event with Tracy Poindexter-Canton on February 23, a virtual book club meeting to discuss “Freshwater” by Akwaeke Emezi on February 24, and “I Am, Thurgood Marshall: Ageless Lessons of a Civil Rights Giant and a Life Well-Spent” on February 25.

There are also book lists for kids and lists recommended by community members.

You can find more information, including the full list of events and stories, visit the Spokane Public Library website.

