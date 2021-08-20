Red Bull 3X at Hoopfest could be your chance to play for Team USA

SPOKANE, Wash.– Calling all basketball stars, Hoopfest and Red Bull just made it possible for you to play in the national spotlight.

Red Bull announced its 3×3 qualifier will be at Hoopfest for the first time ever this fall. Spokane Hoopfest is one of 20 cities the Red Bull 3X qualifier tour will stop at.

Winning teams from the qualifier will have a chance to move on to the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Regionals this fall, and then to the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals in 2022.

The Red Bull 3x qualifier will be held from Sept. 10-11 at the center court inside the US Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

This year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 3×3 basketball made its debut. However, before then, players would take to the streets of Spokane for Hoopfest. The tradition is the largest 3×3 outdoor basketball tournament on the planet.

You can learn more about the Red Bull 3X qualifier here.

