Red Flag Warning issued for Monday afternoon, increasing fire concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Spokane, the Palouse and Central Washington. High winds, low humidity and dry conditions forced the upgrade from a Fire Weather Watch.

A cold front is bringing winds from the southwest at 8-13 mph. Gusts will be pretty strong. It’ll start to get breezy on Monday afternoon with gusts reaching between 20-30 mph.

The Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon on Monday and is expected to end by 9 p.m.

With the warning ahead, firefighters could be challenged even more on the fire lines. The winds and dry conditions can potentially cause new and existing fires to spread faster. Be mindful of the burn restrictions still in place.

Winds will somewhat start to calm down tonight. However, gusts will still hit nearly 18 mph and winds are coming from the south reaching 8-10 mph.