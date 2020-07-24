Red Flag Warning issued for majority of Eastern WA as winds pick up

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: NWS Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for a majority of eastern Washington as winds pick up and dry weather continues.

The areas affected include the Columbia Basin, Kittitas Valley, Wenatchee Valley, Lake Chelan area, Methow Valley, Okanogan Valley, Washington Palouse and Spokane area.

The warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. and is set to expire at 8 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service in Spokane warns that fires could start and spread rapidly in grassy areas and sagebrush due to the gusty winds.

Meantime, burn restrictions remain in place for much of Spokane County. Fire Marshals from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, City of Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County, City of Cheney, City of Airway Heights and the City of Deer Park have all enacted the Fire Danger Burn Restrictions.

This means all recreational fires and open burning are prohibited. Manufactured portable outdoor devices and approved fuels in appropriate devices are allowed. Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed as approved and determined by agencies with jurisdiction.

Anyone found with a recreational fire or conducting open burning who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or otherwise discontinue such burning will be charged with a misdemeanor.

