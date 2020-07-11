Red Flag Warning issued for central Washington through Saturday evening

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you haven’t gone swimming yet this summer, today’s the day to hit the lake.

Saturday will be hot, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s in Spokane.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for central Washington most of Saturday, beginning at noon and lasting until 10 p.m. High wind gusts are expected to reach 40 miles per hour during that time, bringing the potential for rapid fire growth in grassy areas.

Areas impacted by the warning include Moses Lake, Ritzville, Ellensburg, Yakima, and Omak. LEARN MORE

Things will cool down by about 10-15 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot today…10 to 15 degrees cooler Sunday. Breezy both today and Sunday. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/hzOAJjT27q — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 11, 2020

