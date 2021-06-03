Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington due to fire danger

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

National Weather Service

WENATCHEE, Wash. — National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of Central Washington, due to “critical conditions” for potential wildfires to spread.

The warning is in effect starting Friday at 11 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m.

Affected areas include the east valleys of the Columbia Basin, and areas like Chelan, Wenatchee, Ellensburg, Yakima, Moses Lake, Pasco, Wilbur, Ritzville, Walla Walla and Lewiston.

Impacts include potential for rapid fire spread, with low humidity and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

NWS says you can prevent fires from starting by not parking in dry grass, tie up loose chains, properly put out campfires, follow local burn bans, safely dispose of cigarettes and avoid activities that might create sparks.

