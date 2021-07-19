Red Flag Warning issued as thunderstorms are expected to roll through – Kaitlin

This could be a tough week for firefighters. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Eastern Washington and all of North Idaho. The warning will go into effect on Tuesday at 1 a.m. and expire on Wednesday at noon. We also have some thunderstorms in the forecast, but let’s start off with Monday’s forecast.

Monday, expect widespread haze from the Oregon wildfires with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 90s. Winds will hit around 5-8 mph. Tonight, lows in the mid 60s with a chance of sprinkles. Isolated and scattered thunderstorms will start rolling through late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

On Tuesday, more widespread haze and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 90s. That night, another round of thunderstorms. The NWS says this could be stronger than the first round. Lightning is a concern. As we saw last week in Nespelem, lightning could cause new fires on top of the dry conditions, low humidity and winds.

Smoke is going to be another issue. The Methow Valley and Lewiston are already seeing poor air quality. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in the moderate to dense range. However, this could change if more fires start.

Going into Wednesday — we’ll cool off just a tad and be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Please keep in mind the burn bans and other restrictions.