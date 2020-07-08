Red Cross in need of volunteers during COVID-19, wildfire season

SPOKANE, Wash. – The American Red Cross says it’s looking for volunteers to help in local communities in light of the pandemic and wildfire season.

Because of the pandemic, volunteers will not be able to travel to other parts of the country if a disaster were to occur.

In a release, the Red Cross says it’s looking for local folks to help in several different ways: Helping in a shelter and with some health services.

The organization says there is a “special need” for help in sheltering efforts.

Due to COVID-19, victims of an emergency will be put in a hotel. If that’s not possible, then the Red Cross says it will put them in traditional shelters.

The organization will need people to work shelter reception, registration, food, room and other tasks.

They are looking for people who have medical licenses to help with a person’s health in the shelter.

“Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required,” the release said.

The Red Cross says it’s also looking for established organizations to help with sheltering pets if a person needs to leave their home in an emergency.

To learn more about their volunteer opportunities or how you can sign up, click here.

