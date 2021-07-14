Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee prompts Level 3 evacuations, threatens over 1,500 homes

CHELAN CO., Wash. — The Red Apple Fire burning near Wenatchee grew to 14 square miles by Thursday morning and was about 10 percent contained.

Chelan County declared a state of emergency because of the fire burning between Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations have been issued for people living near the fire.

Chelan County Emergency Management said every resident and business on the east side of Burch Mountain, in the Sunnyslope area, Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane, April Lane, West Eagle Rock Drive and May Lane is under Level 3 evacuations, meaning leave now.

Families living on Rue Jolie down to American Fruit Road and over to School Street are under Level 2 evacuations, meaning be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

A level 1 evacuation order has been issued for everyone living in Swakane Canyon. Level 1 means be aware of fire activity in the area and have a plan ready.

A Red Cross shelter is located at 7th Day Adventist Church in Wenatchee at 508 N. Western Ave.

The Department of Transportation closed a four-mile stretch of US 97A just north of Wenatchee due to fire activity for most of Wednesday. The roadway fully reopened on Thursday morning.

About 200 firefighters are fighting the Red Apple Fire. State fire assistance has been mobilized to help Chelan firefighters contain the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire started on Tuesday at around 6:55 p.m. The fire is estimated to be 1,000 acres and growing. It is threatening 234 homes, orchards, and a power substation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams.

