Record shattering highs today. Just plain old warm for Thursday. – Kris

It was a day of record-shattering warmth across the Inland Northwest! Highs soared into the upper 50s, 60s and even 70s across the Inland Northwest today. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees for Thursday, however, that still leaves us more than 10 degrees above average! We will start the day off in the mid 40s. No need for heavy coats at the bus stop, as highs in Spokane will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The cooling trend will continue for Friday, but temperatures will remain above average through the seven-day forecast. Meanwhile, a system dropping in from the north will bring the chance of light snow to the area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Most of the wet weather will be found over the mountains, but it is possible that some valley locations could pick up an inch of snow. The next system to bring rain and snow to the area moves in Sunday night and into Monday. It’s still uncertain how warm it will be in the valleys, but prepare for the possibility of some snow for the morning commute.