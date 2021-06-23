Record shattering heatwave in the forecast, but you have a couple of days to prepare – Kris

A heat wave of historic proportions is in the forecast for the weekend and into early next week, but in the meantime, it’s just going to be hot. For Wednesday, expect high temperatures in the lower 90s. That’s about 15 degrees above average. A system to our south will send a few clouds our way, but there will still be plenty of hot summer sun.

Temperatures will climb another 15 degrees or more by early next week. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has already been issued for Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening. We will reach the triple digits by Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. By Monday, we could reach an all-time-record tying 108°.